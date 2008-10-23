If you're looking to waste away an afternoon and get a really unique USB hub out of the deal, Instructables has a step-by-step explaining how to build your own VHS USB hub. Essentially a gutted VHS tape stuffed with LEDs and an old USB hub, the larger form factor will be seen as advantageous to anyone who's lost their hub behind the crack between their desk and the wall. Say what you will about the superiority of DVD and Blu-ray, but until modders are poking around with optical media 20 years from now, we're considering it a tie. [instructables via Apartment Therapy]
Glowing VHS Tape USB Hub Ressurects Dead Media for Modern Supremacy
