Glitch Drops Google Stock Price $US200 in Four Minutes, Wiping Out $62 Billion

At probably like the worst time ever for your stock to plummet harder than a meteor on a collision course with Bruce Willis, a glitch knocked $US200 off of Google's stock price—that's half—in the span of four minutes as the markets were closing today. $US62 billion. Erased. In four minutes. The glitch has been fixed, bringing it back to the correct price of $US407, but some trades actually did go through at the bargain basement price. While they'll be repealed, it shows you that it's so crazy out there even computers are going nuts right now. [TechCrunch]