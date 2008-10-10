Giz Explains: Illustrated Guide to Smartphone OSes

You're more likely than ever to buy a smartphone, not just because they do so much more than dumb feature phones, with real email, decent web browsing and downloadable applications, but because they're cheaper than ever. With the exception of some expensive arse unlocked-but-unsubsidised European models, you generally don't have to pay more than $US300 for a balls-to-the-wall smartphone—though the voice plan plus data fees can easily run you $US80 or more per month. Here's a rudimentary overview of your choices (more now than ever before), why you might pick them, and why they might suck for you.