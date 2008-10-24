How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Giant BBQ Grill Trailer: Electronics and Pork Make a Great Combination

Some men build skyscrapers. Some men build pyramids. And some men, really, really great men, build gigantic BBQ trailers. The winner of Crutchfield's "You Dream It We'll Help You Build It" contest, Michael Seville took his late father's three metre long galvanised propane tank and mounted it as the chief component of this 5.2 metre mobile BBQ. Then he stuffed the rest of the platform with electronics.

So while he's roasting a pig...or two...or three...Seville can listen to an unspecified but bold looking wattage-worth of Polk Audio speakers and Alpine amplifiers. He can watch his Samsung TV complete with Valor DVD receiver. And then, when he's all done partaking in the digital deliciousness, he can sink his teeth into some succulent smoked ribs, or maybe just a simple brat and beer.

Damn we need to get to an Octoberfest already. And fast. [Crutchfield via Bornrich]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles