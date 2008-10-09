Ghostbusters Ecto-1 For Sale on eBay

If you missed out on the 89' Batmobile a few weeks ago, now is your chance to score another piece of Hollywood history. A fully-restored Ecto-1 used for over 15 years as part of the Ghostbusters Experience at Universal Studios is now up for bid on eBay. According to the current owner, it still runs great and Ernie Hudson thinks it looks better than the one used in the films. Now that is an endorsement worth spending over $US45,000 for. Bidding ends on October 11th. [eBay via Slashflim via Neatorama]