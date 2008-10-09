Ghostbusters Ecto-1 For Sale on eBay

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you missed out on the 89' Batmobile a few weeks ago, now is your chance to score another piece of Hollywood history. A fully-restored Ecto-1 used for over 15 years as part of the Ghostbusters Experience at Universal Studios is now up for bid on eBay. According to the current owner, it still runs great and Ernie Hudson thinks it looks better than the one used in the films. Now that is an endorsement worth spending over $US45,000 for. Bidding ends on October 11th. [eBay via Slashflim via Neatorama]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

