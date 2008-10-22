Get Your Very Own US Address For Online Shopping With Bongo International

We've bitched and moaned a lot about the "Australian Tax" that gadgets get placed on them when they're released in Australia. Everything from the PS3 to anything from Apple - they all get marked up when they hit Australian shops. In many cases, it would be cheaper to buy online from an overseas store, but then you're hit with astronomical shipping fees, or you need a US address to finalise the purchase...
Enter Bongo International. Their job, as they eloquently put it on their website, is to: "take in the goods, store them, repackage them when our customers advise us, and handle any custom related issues that may arise". Which means you can not only get stuff you normally wouldn't be able to get delivered to your door, but also have multiple deliveries consolidated into one package, saving on shipping costs.
There are two pricing options: Single use (which costs $5) or a subscription service for regular shoppers, which costs $15 a month. There are bigger savings on shipping with the subscription service (makes sense) and you need to subscribe to get that package consolidation service.
We haven't used the service yet, but considering we're not likely to see Rock Band 2 in Australia until they release Rock Band 3 overseas, I'm thinking that could be a pretty good test case. But what about you guys? Have any of you used Bongo, or would you?
