Get Your Directions From an Old, Washed Up Character from a Terrible Show

While I understand why people would want their GPS navigators to give them directions in the voice of KITT or Mr. T, I have no idea who in their right mind would want Kim Cattrall (the old one) from Sex in the City telling them where to go whenever they drive. Not only will her voice remind you of that horrible show every time you need to make a turn, but it'll throw in annoying non sequiturs like "This is the city, darling. Anything goes" or "Don't touch my Manolos" at random times for added irritation. Why, oh god can anyone tell me why? Hit the jump for the full release, if you must.

Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall is Latest Celeb Voice Available For Download on TomTom Portable Navigation Devices

Candid, sassy and always fashionable, Kim Cattrall makes ordinary navigation even sexier

Concord, Mass. - September 30, 2008 - Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall knows how to navigate the streets of New York City, and now she'll help you navigate around your favourite North American or European city.

In global partnership with Navtones®, Kim Cattrall is the latest celebrity to join the growing line up of celebrity and character voices available for use on devices made by TomTom, the world's leading navigation solutions provider. Cattrall, known widely for her role as the ever-spontaneous and uninhibited Samantha Jones on the HBO hit series Sex and the City, adds some spice to the ride, allowing drivers a fun and unforgettable journey.

"Putting my voice on GPS systems is such a unique way for me to reach out and connect with my fans," Cattrall said. "I am thrilled to be able to entertain my fans by giving them turn-by-turn directions to make their trips more fun and exciting."

On the road, Cattrall throws some candid, sassy and sexy advice to help drivers find their way. For example, in addition to saying, "At the end of the road turn left" or "Take the second right," Cattrall also lets drivers know what she is really thinking, saying "This is the city, darling. Anything goes" or "Don't touch my Manolos," leaving drivers wondering, "What will she say next?"

"Celebrity voice downloads are one of the many features TomTom offers to our customers to personalise their driving experience," said Jocelyn Vigreux, president of TomTom Inc. "With Kim Cattrall's voice helping them to navigate their trip, TomTom customers will not only travel safely and with less stress, but will also be amused along the way."

TomTom portable navigation devices guide drivers with audible, turn-by-turn instructions and 3D maps and work right out of the box and with no additional fees or services required.

TomTom's portable navigation devices offer 70 preloaded voices in 36 languages, and now drivers can have Kim Cattrall navigate them to any location, including specific points of interest. Cattrall's voice is available for download immediately for $12.95 and €9.95. Go to http://www.tomtom.com/plus/services/voices.php or TomTom HOME to see and hear a complete list of voices and easy-to-download instructions.