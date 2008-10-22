Germ-Eliminating Knife Block Sanitises Your Stabbiness

Thanks to the germ eliminating knife block, the next time you stab someone you will have the peace of mind that comes with knowing your blade is 99.99% germ-free (we wouldn't want an infection to set in now would we?). The block relies on UV-C light to eliminate bacteria—and if you are a serious germaphobe it can be set to give your knives a hit once every three hours. If stabbing isn't your thing, it should do a decent job of eliminating pesky salmonella and staphylococcus from your foodstuffs as well. Available for $US90. [Hammacher Schlemmer via Boing Boing Gadgets]