George Foreman Fryer Spins Fried Food To Knock Out Fat

Rejoice, culinary neophytes everywhere! George Foreman, that lovable former boxer turned kitchen gadget man has put out a deep fat fryer. You heard me right—look forward to the smell of burning oil and deep fried everything coming soon from your nearest dormitory. Foreman's Lean Mean Fryer uses a "Smart Spin" technology after your food's been fried to allegedly whirl out 55% of the fat absorbed during frying using centrifugal force. I'm not sure how scientific that fat-busting claim is or how safe I feel having boiling oil spinning around in my kitchen, but if you're a fan of fried foods, this cooking godsend is now available in North America for $US150.

New Kitchen Innovations Unveiled: The George Foreman® Lean Mean™ Fryer

Miramar, FL, October 14, 2008 - Those looking to enjoy their favourite foods without guilt can look to the newest appliances in the George Foreman® family introduced today by Applica, the Florida-based company that markets and distributes the George Foreman branded product line.

The George Foreman Lean Mean Fryer uses unique, patented Smart Spin™ technology to knock out up to 55 percent of the fat absorbed during frying, delivering crisped, fried foods with less grease. After a conventional deep-frying cooking process, the Lean Mean Fryer enters the second phase of cooking - a "spin cycle" in the cooking basket. The basket is lifted from the cooking oil and Smart Spin technology is engaged, leveraging centrifugal forces to deliver a finished food product that retains up to 55 percent less fat than conventional frying methods*. During the spinning process, the food continues to cook through hot air convection to stay crispy and hot.

Additional Features:

· A viewing window allows consumers to safely check food while it's cooking without having to stop or open the deep-fryer.

· A variable thermostat dial, dual-speed spinning basket and spinning timer selection allows consumers to customise the cooking process based on the food selection and desired amount of oil removed.

· The Lean Mean Fryer contains a replaceable and washable filter, which reduces the release of oil vapors and odors into the kitchen.

· Other convenience features include a breakaway cord and dishwasher-safe (including the basket, frying bowl and filter) parts for easy cleaning and care.

With a suggested retail price of $149.99, the George Foreman Lean Mean Fryer is widely available at U.S. and Canadian mass merchants, specialty stores and online retailers now.

"With this ever changing economy, George Foreman invites people back into the kitchen with innovative and multipurpose appliances that offer a great value," said Hidalgo. "From the kitchen novice to the cooking aficionado, George Foreman appliances make cooking healthy, fun and easy."

Introduced in 1994, the George Foreman grill continues to serve as a kitchen staple for the health and time-conscious at home chef. The appliances knock out up to four times more fat than competitor grills through their patented sloped grill plates. The fat rolls down the slope into the grease tray leaving a leaner, healthier meal that's full of flavor.

For more information on George Foreman products or to watch the "Knock Out the Fat with George" interactive Web show, please visit www.georgeforemancooking.com.

*Percentage of fat reduction refers only to the percentage of fat absorbed during frying, in comparison to conventional deep fat fryers. This product does not remove the original fat present in food items prior to frying. Results are based on independent laboratory testing, using a two minute spin cycle. Results are not typical and may vary based on food type and brand. Average reduction of absorbed fat of tested food items is 38 percent. Fried foods should be eaten in moderation and only as part of a well-balanced diet. Consult your physician or nutritionist for dietary advice.