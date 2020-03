Whether you are a KISS fan or not, you have to admit that this Rock Band and Guitar Hero compatible replica of his signature bass is just...plain...awesome. I know it is hard to look away, but if I could have your attention for just a moment you might be interested to know that it also features a bi-directional strum bar, ultra-responsive fret buttons, an analogue whammy bar and an $US80 price tag. Appropriately enough, it is set to be released on Halloween. [Amazon via Kotaku]