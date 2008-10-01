Killing two marketing birds with one stone, Microsoft's bundling some of its Zunes with various Gears of War 2 (launching soon!) paraphernalia. Each 120GB Zune will sport a laser-etched "Crimson Omen" and come pre-loaded with 244 pieces of media, including the soundtrack, behind-the-scene videos and concept art. The entire package will cost you $US280 and will start shipping on November 7th. Pre-orders on Amazon.com and Walmart.com will begin at 3am EST tonight. Looks like M'soft's stopped going after babies and chosen to focus on teenage boys instead. [Engadget]
Gears of War 2 Zune Coming on Nov 7, Preorders Start Tonight
