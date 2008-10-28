Gear Clock Tells Time, Lies About Everything Else

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You'd think that this $US78 Jumbo Gear Clock sleeps alright knowing that, unlike its digital counterparts, it features 50 exposed moving gears that show off the otherwise hidden complexity of clockwork. But the Jumbo Gear Clock does not sleep well at all. The Jumbo Gear Clock lays awake at night because the Jumbo Gear Clock is a lying phony.

Unlike watches with a clear glass face, this gear clock doesn't show the true inner workings of its time telling but a collection of randomly spinning, useless facades. These gears are but the fake boobs of the clock world, interesting enough to look at until you realise that one doesn't move. [homeloo via bbGadgets]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

