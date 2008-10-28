Gear Clock Tells Time, Lies About Everything Else

You'd think that this $US78 Jumbo Gear Clock sleeps alright knowing that, unlike its digital counterparts, it features 50 exposed moving gears that show off the otherwise hidden complexity of clockwork. But the Jumbo Gear Clock does not sleep well at all. The Jumbo Gear Clock lays awake at night because the Jumbo Gear Clock is a lying phony.

Unlike watches with a clear glass face, this gear clock doesn't show the true inner workings of its time telling but a collection of randomly spinning, useless facades. These gears are but the fake boobs of the clock world, interesting enough to look at until you realise that one doesn't move. [homeloo via bbGadgets]