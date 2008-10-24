Gaming Mogul Space Tourist Richard Garriott Back On Earth

We've traced Garriott's dream journey to space from his eight months of training in Russia's Star City to his climactic orbital toilet repair endeavors just last week, but at 7:34 Moscow Time (10:34 EST) our favourite space tourist's trip came to its inevitable end. Garriott is now safely on the ground in Kazakhstan after just ten days in space, most of which he spent on the ISS, floatin' around with some cosmonauts. He hasn't had a chance to talk about his experience yet, but what is there to say? "Ha ha, I went into space, losers!" wouldn't be the classiest reintroduction to Earth, but it would sum things up quite nicely. [Yahoo News]