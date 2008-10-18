Fujitsu Releases New Lifebook A6220 Laptop With Blu-ray, UWB, Swappable Colour Shells

Fujitsu this week announced their new Lifebook A6220 notebook which comes equipped with a Blu-ray drive, HDMI-out, ultra wideband wireless data transfer and Snap Cap swappable shells, which can be used to change the design/color of your laptop in one fell swoop. The 15.4-inch laptop runs on the Centrino 2 platform, with a p8400 Core 2 Duo processor, 4 GB RAM and ATI Radeon HD 3470 discrete graphics. The Snap Caps come in red, gold or purple, and sell for $US20. The A6220 comes in $US1299 or $1US499 configurations, and is available now at [Fujitsu] .

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Oct. 14, 2008 - Fujitsu Computer Systems Corporation today announced that three Fujitsu LifeBook(R) notebooks have been enhanced with new features that make mobile computing faster, safer and more stylish. The LifeBook A6220 desktop alternative notebook gets a dose of pizzazz with swappable tartan patterned colour lids, while the LifeBook P8020 and LifeBook T2020 ultra-portable notebooks get performance boosts with the new Intel(R) Centrino(R) 2 Ultra Low Voltage processor technology.

The LifeBook A6220 notebook with a 15.4-inch Crystal View WXGA display —previously enhanced with the latest Intel(R) Centrino(R) 2 processor technology — joins the LifeBook A1110 notebook in offering the industry's first swappable lids. Mobile professionals can choose from a tartan pattern in indigo, red or gold — and change lids by simply snapping them onto the LCD cover.

In addition to offering next-generation processor technology, the LifeBook P8020 notebook features a gesture-enabled touchpad. Both the LifeBook P8020 and LifeBook T2020 notebooks will offer solid state drive options later this year.

Other notebooks ship with coloured lids, but the LifeBook A6220 notebook lets mobile users express their personality with changeable coloured tartan patterned covers. The tartan indigo design cover ships standard with the LifeBook A6220 notebook. The tartan red and gold lids are available on the Fujitsu website for $19.95 each.

Priced starting at $1,299(1) for a base configuration. Users can choose from a recommended configuration, or they can customise their LifeBook A6220 notebook including the lid covers using the Fujitsu Configure To Order (CTO) program. Available immediately through the Fujitsu website and select retailers/e-tailers(2)Intel(R) Centrino(R) 2 processor technology with Intel(R) Core(TM)2 Duo Processor P8400

Powerful ATI RADEON(R) HD 3470 with fast DDR3 dedicated graphics and up to 1.9 GB of HyperMemory support

Gesture-enabled touchpad for easy scrolling and zooming, and wireless USB option for added convenience

Removable dust-filter, spill-resistant keyboard and shock mount hard drive offer added reliability and peace of mind

Integrated HDMI port and optional Blu-ray(TM) optical drives for a high-definition experience

Fast E-SATA port for transferring photos and large files, and fast and longer range 802.11N wireless option

Fingerprint sensor option for security and password management