Fujitsu P8020 Ultraportable Comes With Multitouch Trackpad, Higher Price

Now that netbooks have lowered how much we're willing to pay for laptops with a smaller footprint, it looks like ultra-portables are looking for ways to justify their higher price point. In that vein, Fujitsu's upcoming P8020 is packing a multitouch trackpad that'll allow those pinching zoom in, zoom out motions and circular unlimited scrolling gestures currently seen on Macbook Pros. Is that, and the 1.4Ghz Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB of memory, 120GB hard disk, DVD burner and GMA 4500MHD video card enough to make it worth $US1,800? I guess we'll see come November. [Fujitsu Store via