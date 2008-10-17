Freshwest Takes the Concept of a Pool Table Literally

Kudos to the design team at the UK-based firm Freshwest for putting a fresh, humourous spin on the concept of what a pool table should be. What they have developed is actually a coffee table constructed out of 50mm acrylic that reflects and refracts light "in such a way that it resembled the depth and hue of an actual swimming [pool] ." It even features a miniature diving board on one end to complete the effect. Unfortunately, there is no word on whether this will ever become available to the public. Seems like too good of an idea to remain in the prototype stage if you ask me.

[Freshwest via Luxist via MoCo Loco]