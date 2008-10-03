Fresh BlackBerry Storm Video Shows Off Interface Details, General Swellness

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In the latest addition to the stream of leaked BlackBerry Storm videos little is left to mystery. We've seen much of the interface and we know most of the specs, but this commercial demonstrates just about every major feature of the phone in rapid succession. Confirming what we already know, the Storm looks like it'll match its major competitors feature for feature.

Also confirming what we already know, the interface elements look somewhat uneven—albeit functional—through the wide variety of programs on display here. That said, if the touch screen is responsive (and, counter to some reports, the keyboard is usable) then my stance is simple: "WANT." [CrackBerry -Thanks, Zach]

