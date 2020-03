Make a wish, blow, see if the LED dandelion seeds sprouting from the circuit board on your wall stay or go. That seems to be the idea with Fragile Future 2, a cool modular lighting system by Dutch house Design Drift. Each piece is approximately 20x30cm, and they can be combined in groups of up to 50 for custom wall-climbing circuits. I'll take some. [Design Drift, Generate Design via Technabob]