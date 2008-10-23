Eerily similar to the memory-erasing concepts in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, researchers have found a chemical that has proven to target and erase specific long-term memories, which could be useful in treating people with severe phobias or post-traumatic stress disorders. However, although these tests have been producing amazing results in mice brains, human memories are so much more complex that it could still be a while before you can forget that time you pissed your pants while giving your Abraham Lincoln presentation in the second grade, and Helen Vanderly, the cutest girl at school, pointed and laughed at you. Remember: although you may be able to one day forget, it doesn't mean that others will too! [Technology Review]
Forget For Good: Chemicals Could Permanently Erase Memories One Day
