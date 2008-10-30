Food Pyramid Ensures You Your Veggies and Your Job

What could be more useful than this concept of a food pyramid designed to keep your portions in check and to make you eat the right amount of veggies? If there is anything that I consistently do all day long besides working for Gizmodo, it's probably putting anything edible within reach into my mouth. Whether I'm slowly making it my mission to make every Kit Kat on earth disappear, or having my stomach growl embarrassingly in front of my co-workers, I live for lunch where I get to chow down and thoroughly ravage my plate each day. Usually afterwards, I sink into a major food coma, which is exactly why this concept is perfect for me. After this article is published though, my boss will probably know why my productivity plummets in the afternoon. [Yanko via SwissMiss via CrunchGear ]