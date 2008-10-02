Foldable Kitchens, Offices and Bedrooms Optimise Tiny Living Spaces

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In case you're one of those poor souls residing in a room the size of someone's walk-in closet, here's a sweet innovation from the Land of Lack-of-Space, Japan. The Kenchikukagu, designed by Toshihiko Suzuki for Atelier OPA, is a series of "rooms" that can be folded and wheeled away for easy storage. The line features a kitchen, a bedroom and an office, and costs about $7,500 per unit on Amazon Japan. Granted, I don't live in Tokyo, but if my apartment is too small to fit my bed and kitchen in it at the same time, I'd probably just move somewhere else. [Kenchikukagu via Complex]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

