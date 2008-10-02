Foldable Kitchens, Offices and Bedrooms Optimise Tiny Living Spaces

In case you're one of those poor souls residing in a room the size of someone's walk-in closet, here's a sweet innovation from the Land of Lack-of-Space, Japan. The Kenchikukagu, designed by Toshihiko Suzuki for Atelier OPA, is a series of "rooms" that can be folded and wheeled away for easy storage. The line features a kitchen, a bedroom and an office, and costs about $7,500 per unit on Amazon Japan. Granted, I don't live in Tokyo, but if my apartment is too small to fit my bed and kitchen in it at the same time, I'd probably just move somewhere else. [Kenchikukagu via Complex]