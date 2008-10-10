Given the recent rumours about a "revolutionary" new manufacturing process from Apple involving water jet-cut aluminium for new MacBooks, it seemed appropriate to discuss a new product coming out of the 2008 Fabtech International & AWS Welding show. The FLOW is a 6-axis system that perform full 3D water cutting without a bulky gantry holding it back. Instead, the entire system runs off a flexible robotic arm for more precision work (although its accuracy has been described as "mid range"). Either way, it looks like the FLOW 6 will be used to fabricate some awesome stuff down the line. [AVING via Slashgear]
FLOW 6-Axis Water Jet Cutting System Runs Off a Robot Arm
