The way I see it, an awesome gadget gift does not deserve to be adorned with a flowery label. I'm assuming that's why someone decided to make these floppy disk labels versions. The labels cost about a buck apiece—a bit pricey, but it would be worth it to impress that special someone with your thoughtfulness. Unfortunately, the labels are currently sold out—but there might be more in stock by Christmas. Either way, it could provide a little inspiration to make something like this at home. Kind of like a nerdy Martha Stewart. [Etsy via Technabob via OhGizmo]
Floppy Disk Gift Labels For Nerdy Martha Stewart Types
