Flickr Mobile Website Gets iPhone Friendly

Rather than making an iPhone app, Flickr has tweaked its mobile site to better fit the iPhone screen's dimensions—and to a pretty solid effect. All activities and controls you need to use are readily available, photos are automatically scaled to fit the screen and you can load pages without needing to refresh Safari. Since Adobe Flash-support is still a ways off, there's really no way to view slideshows or videos. Still, Flickr's got two thumbs up from here as one of the most useful non-apps you'll see.