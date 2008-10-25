Dell has just posted an update that should take care of the annoying partition error in Ubuntu Inspiron Mini 9s that would cause systems with 8GB or 16GB storage to only have 4GB of formatted disk space. Run the update manager, install the patch, restart your system and voila, you have all the space you paid for. [Direct2Dell]
Fix for Screwed Up Ubuntu Dell Inspiron Mini 9 Disk Partitions
