Fisheye Camera Provides Fisheye Shots, Useless For Anything Else

Fisheye pictures can be cool sometimes. It looks like you're looking through a peephole in a door! How neat! But to design a camera that can only take fisheye shots? Well, that seems a bit too gimmicky for me. If I want to take fisheye pictures, I can attach a fisheye lens. Otherwise, I want normal pictures. Yes, it's shaped like a magnifying glass and that's adorable, but again, it doesn't look like it'd fit comfortably in my pocket with such an awkward shape. This is why it's a concept, and will probably always be a concept. [Yanko Design via Crave]