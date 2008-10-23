How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

First T-Mobile G1 Android Update Hits Tomorrow

The first update to the new Android-wielding G1 will be beamed OTA starting tomorrow to all G1 customers, with updates going out through October 31st. It's warned to be a very minor update, featuring various light "enhancements" and a bug fix related to Amazon songs. That's it. T-Mobile warns, "Before you go nuts, remember this is only the first [update] . Let's make sure updates download, install, and just plain work as designed before we expect them to overhaul your experience." Since we don't want our phones to explode, it's a deal. [T-Mobile Forums Thanks Shiron!]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles