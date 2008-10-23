First T-Mobile G1 Android Update Hits Tomorrow

The first update to the new Android-wielding G1 will be beamed OTA starting tomorrow to all G1 customers, with updates going out through October 31st. It's warned to be a very minor update, featuring various light "enhancements" and a bug fix related to Amazon songs. That's it. T-Mobile warns, "Before you go nuts, remember this is only the first [update] . Let's make sure updates download, install, and just plain work as designed before we expect them to overhaul your experience." Since we don't want our phones to explode, it's a deal. [T-Mobile Forums Thanks Shiron!]