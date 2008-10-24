Reviews of Mitsubishi's $US7000 laser-lit stunner have been rolling in for a bit, but HD Guru (who helped us buy an HDTV like a pro) has the first truly sophisticated technical evaluation—after watching it for 12 hours straight—of the best use of lasers in your living room yet. Not only does it have the most eye-popping colours, detailed blacks and pupil-squeezing brightness of any set he's tested, it uses less power than a 100-watt bulb, making it the greenest too.
First Technical Review of Mitsubishi LaserVue Laser TV: Technically Awesome
