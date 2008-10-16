First Look At Sony's PSP-3000 - I Thought The Screen Was Supposed To Be Bright And Clear Or Something?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When we received the PSP-3000 from Sony yesterday, we were almost overwhelmed with excitement - this was the PSP that would essentially let you play in broad daylight the screen was so bright and clear.

But, after playing with it for about an hour in a variety of conditions, we're sorry to say that compared to the PSP-2000 we've been using for a few months now, the difference isn't even worth mentioning. On the brightest settings for both units, we couldn't tell the difference. The PSP-3000 had slightly richer colours, but still reflected sunlight beyond the point of watchability.

We'll be playing with it a bit more over the next week, but if the only reason you're considering an upgrade is the supposedly massively-improved screen, you're going to be disappointed.

