Here's the first ad for the T-Mobile G1, and it revolves around people asking a bunch of questions that could be answered if only they had a G1. Or any other phone with web access, really. It's not like the G1 is the only phone with Google search. I wonder what would happen if one of these people asked if the iPhone was better than the G1 on the G1? Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria! [TmoNews]
First G1 Commercial Hits: So Many Questions, So Few Answers
