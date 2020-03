Ready to finally watch internet television on your PS3? Are you ever! Head over to the console's Network, where firmware update 2.5 has just been released for download. Besides Flash 9 support, the update will also let players take in-game screenshots, view thumbnails of video scenes, voice chat and choose between several power saving options. Also out is PSP firmware 5.0, which allows you access to your account and the PlayStation Store directly from your PSP. [PSX Extreme]