Firemail Brings Free Landscape Emailing to iPhone

Not so long ago we told you about Touchtype, a 99-cent iPhone app that adds a sort of universal landscape typing option to the iPhone. You write up a message in a wide mode text editor and that content can be forwarded to other programs, like your email. Now a competitor named Firemail has hit the scene and it looks to do the same thing but for free. Who knows, maybe Touchtype is somehow one million times better than Firemail, making its users smarter, stronger and better looking. But now most of us will never find out. [Firemail via LifeHacker]