How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Firefox Mobile Alpha Version Coming to Nokia N810 Tablet Next Week

Fans of Nokia's open-source internet tablets will be the first to take Firefox Mobile for a spin, reports PC Advisor, with an alpha release coming as early as next week (confirming what we saw earlier this week). The choice of the Linux-based N810 makes sense for the first dry run, as its hardware and open development platform already easily supports other Mozilla spin-offs, and the touchscreen will allow for fine tuning of FFM's touch-based interface for smartphones. The alpha will apparently feature Firefox 3's smart URL bar and support for add-ons. A more widespread beta is expected for 2009. [PC Advisor via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles