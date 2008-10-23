Firefighters To Find Their Way Out Of Burning Buildings With... Glowing Neon Balls?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Life Pebbles won the grand prize award at the Seoul Design Competition, promising to help firefighters combat the disorientation of a burning by dropping a trail of neon-glowing capsules like Hansel-and-Gretel-style breadcrumbs on the way in. Interesting, perhaps, but at a time when location-aware augmented reality via all kinds of heads-up displays (and even mobile phones) is becoming more reality than dream, is a canister of periodically dropped glowing neon balls inspired by a fucking creepy 16th-century fairy tale really the answer to this problem? [Aving]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

