Firefighters To Find Their Way Out Of Burning Buildings With... Glowing Neon Balls?

Life Pebbles won the grand prize award at the Seoul Design Competition, promising to help firefighters combat the disorientation of a burning by dropping a trail of neon-glowing capsules like Hansel-and-Gretel-style breadcrumbs on the way in. Interesting, perhaps, but at a time when location-aware augmented reality via all kinds of heads-up displays (and even mobile phones) is becoming more reality than dream, is a canister of periodically dropped glowing neon balls inspired by a fucking creepy 16th-century fairy tale really the answer to this problem? [Aving]