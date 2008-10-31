Finger Socket Set: Tight Bolts and Compound Fractures

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I hope you guys drink your milk because strong bones are essential if you want to use this 21-piece finger socket set. Outside of the potential for compound fractures, this idea is actually quite ingenious. The concept has probably been around for a while in various forms, but for any tinkerer that gets frustrated with manoeuvring tools into tight spaces, having a socket attached to your finger could prove invaluable—although it seems like you would never have proper leverage. Available for $US20. [Whatever Works via Boing Boing Gadgets]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

