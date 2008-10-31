Finger Socket Set: Tight Bolts and Compound Fractures

I hope you guys drink your milk because strong bones are essential if you want to use this 21-piece finger socket set. Outside of the potential for compound fractures, this idea is actually quite ingenious. The concept has probably been around for a while in various forms, but for any tinkerer that gets frustrated with manoeuvring tools into tight spaces, having a socket attached to your finger could prove invaluable—although it seems like you would never have proper leverage. Available for $US20. [Whatever Works via Boing Boing Gadgets]