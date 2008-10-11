Finger Condom Toothbrush Might Be Awkward, but at Least You Won't Get Cavities

Brushing your teeth with your finger never works, despite how often you try it when you end up wasted at someone else's place for the night. You know, it just kind of smears the toothpaste over your teeth without creating a foam, and it leaves your mouth feeling even grosser than before. If only you had one of these weird finger condom toothbrushes! It looks to be extremely portable, albeit awkward to use and possibly tasting like rubber. It's the perfect accessory for people who end up sleeping in strange places often, like backpackers and sorority girls. [ProductDose via Trendhunter]