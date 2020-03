Fans of classic speedboats can now reenact one of the most exiting races ever in their backyard pool with the remote controlled Ferrari Arno XI Hydroplane. The boat is a 1:10 replica of the Arno XI, which zoomed to a 1953 record-shattering 150.49mph (242.19kph). It's almost a metre in length, weighs 7.3 kilos and can be controlled from up to 150 metres away for 30 minutes per two-hour charge. The price for playing with the dreamboat of the 1950s is $US2000. [Hammacher]