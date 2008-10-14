FCC Says Free Wireless Plans Won't Screw Up T-Mobile's 3G

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Trying to add a silver lining to your undoubtedly dismal economic future, the FCC has struck down T-Mobile's complaints that the agency's scheme to offer free wireless to lower-income peoples will interfere with established 3G networks. In an engineering report, the agency claimed that there would be no "significant risk of harmful interference."

That's a good thing should this plan, which would offer downstream speeds of 768kbps for free to half the U.S. within the first four years, and 95% in the next six, actually come to fruition. T-Mobile and its ilk have threatened to sue if the FCC's action impairs their ability to use the spectrums they purchased in any way.

Will it ever be though? I mean, who does the FCC think is going to buy something with this many expensive restrictions on it in the first place? [Mobile Tech Today]

