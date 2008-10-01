Fantastic Patchwork Panoramas Using Just the iPhone Camera

Who says you can't do amazing things with the iPhone's camera? Using only its subpar shooter and some skillful manual stitching, you can actually create some incredible patchwork panoramas. The crappiness of the cam actually gives the shots a lomographic sheen that meshes really with the whole hand-stitched patchwork aesthetic. If you want to make your own panoramas right from your iPhone, you can also use PanoLabs' free app. You can check out a few more awesome compositions below, or see the whole set here.





This is one is composed of an incredible 142 separate shots. I wish I had that kind of patience. [p0psharlow via Flickr via Cult of Mac]