Famed Office Chair Shrinks Into Premium Snowboard Binding

The Aeron chair was the most famous office seat of all time, but we never expected it to show up in a Burton CO2 snowboard binding. Craziness? No, just look at the picture.

The binding borrows the chair's breathable webbing and strong Y support core, creating a lightweight and flexible structure that will run interested snowboarders $US390. It's incredibly interesting to see the unique design principles of one product make their way into another product, even if it's obvious (in retrospect) that such ideas would easily scale for universal application.

But everyone be nice to Burton and be sure not to mention that the Aeron's successor was already announced...and it uses a completely new "H" back support. I guess that's what Burton's 2010 line is for. [Fast Company via Core77]