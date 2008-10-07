Fake Boy Band Ushers In Windows 7, Makes Vista Years Seem Classy

Apparently, a simple blog post about getting Windows 7 early by attending Microsoft's Professional Developer Conference (PDC) in October or the Windows Hardware Engineering Conference (WinHEC) in November wasn't enough. No, Microsoft had to drive the point home by getting a fake boy band to sing a song about PDC, and the free 160GB HDD—containing the earliest release of Win7—that will be handed to attendees. Yep, they recorded an intentionally bad yet catchy late-90s-flavoured pop song that includes the rhyme "Windows 7 my love is true/Now let me use Direct3D to unlock your GPU." Don't believe that kind of lyrical mastery still exists on this our earth? Well then press play, buster. [YouTube]