TMCO is a manufacturer of metal products in the bustling metropolis of Lincoln, Nebraska. Not exactly somewhere you'd expect to find experiments involving robotics. But here we have a video of one of its factory robots that's been suited up with a shirt and tie and taught to man a set of beer taps. It even has the audacity to ask for tips afterwards, as if robots have any use for money. A robot's currency is its domination of humans, and this one is pretty bankrupt. [Neatorama]