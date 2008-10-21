F1 Nuts Get A USB Key Of Their Very Own

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

f1 USB.jpgI don't get motorsport. It's loud, smelly, bad for the environment and repetitive. However, I know that there are a number of people out there who do get it, and would love to get one of these F1 car-shaped USB sticks.

They're not in any way, shape or form endorsed by the governing body of F1 (whoever that might be - once again, I don't really care), but they are kind of cute. They're also USB 2.0 compliant, measure in at 6 x 2.7 x 0.7cm and weigh 72 grams.

Considering the vast arrange of shapes and sizes USB sticks come in, it's only natural that someone, somewhere hit the market with a F1 shaped model. This 8GB stick will set you back $47.82 plus shipping from Sourcing Map.

[Sourcing Map via The Gadget Guide, Thanks Jenny]

