F1 Nuts Get A USB Key Of Their Very Own

I don't get motorsport. It's loud, smelly, bad for the environment and repetitive. However, I know that there are a number of people out there who do get it, and would love to get one of these F1 car-shaped USB sticks.

They're not in any way, shape or form endorsed by the governing body of F1 (whoever that might be - once again, I don't really care), but they are kind of cute. They're also USB 2.0 compliant, measure in at 6 x 2.7 x 0.7cm and weigh 72 grams.

Considering the vast arrange of shapes and sizes USB sticks come in, it's only natural that someone, somewhere hit the market with a F1 shaped model. This 8GB stick will set you back $47.82 plus shipping from Sourcing Map.

[Sourcing Map via The Gadget Guide, Thanks Jenny]