Experimental Firefox 3.1 Build Gets Awesome Multitouch Gestures on Macs

Wish you could use some of your MacBook's fancier touch gestures, like three-finger swipes, in Firefox? Well you can, with a new experimental build of Firefox 3.1 (pre-beta 2) from Mozilla's Edward Lee. It uses all of the majors—swipe, twist and pinch—in awesomely intuitive ways.

Three-finger swipes left and right go back a page and forward, respectively, while up and down go to the top and bottom of the current page; twists switch tabs, in the direction you spin; and pinches zoom in and out. There's no word on whether these will be implemented into the final build of 3.1, but we're really hoping they are. [Ed Lee via Mozilla Links via Lifehacker]

