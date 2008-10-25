As parents and potential parents, we want better lives for our children. If we drank high fructose corn syrup, we want our children turning back to sugar cane. If we smoked crack and flagellated the occasional trucker for money, we want our children having access to the purist ADHD pharmaceuticals that our Blue Cross coverage can buy. That's how progress works. And if nothing else, this t-shirt featuring a boy and a simple robot that loves him is a beacon of progress. Vote for it now so we can actually buy the shirt soon. [Design by Humans via Super Punch]
Every Boy Needs a Killer Tentacled Robot (Tee)
