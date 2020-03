We like Ericsson's idea for the original Tower Tube—take something as ubiquitous and ugly as a cell tower and add a touch of nice design and a streamlined manufacturing process that saves money and energy. Now they're taking the idea in another cool direction by adding a four-blade vertical wind turbine to the already-efficient design, allowing it to generate much of its own power. It's a concept in trial stages currently but something that makes a whole lot of sense. [Ericsson via PC World]