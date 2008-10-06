Ergonomic HandshoeMouse Is Like A Bed For Your Fingers

Or a shoe, if the name is anything to go by, though I've always preferred the term "glove" to "handshoe." But that's neither here nor there, and despite its name the Hippus HandshoeMouse looks pretty fantastic. Ergonomic mice often fall into different=better trap, simply offering you a new contorted position in which to place your hands. This mouse is designed such that it isn't so much gripped as it is laid upon, contouring to the natural at-rest position of your hand. Available in black, white and clear finishes, the HandshoeMouse sells for a hefty $US120, but you can't put a price on and comfort. Well, I mean, obviously you can, but it's somewhere at or above $US120. [HotHardware via Engadget]