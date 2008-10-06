Ergonomic HandshoeMouse Is Like A Bed For Your Fingers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Or a shoe, if the name is anything to go by, though I've always preferred the term "glove" to "handshoe." But that's neither here nor there, and despite its name the Hippus HandshoeMouse looks pretty fantastic. Ergonomic mice often fall into different=better trap, simply offering you a new contorted position in which to place your hands. This mouse is designed such that it isn't so much gripped as it is laid upon, contouring to the natural at-rest position of your hand. Available in black, white and clear finishes, the HandshoeMouse sells for a hefty $US120, but you can't put a price on and comfort. Well, I mean, obviously you can, but it's somewhere at or above $US120. [HotHardware via Engadget]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

