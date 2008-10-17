Endless Banana: Enjoy the Soothing Banana-Peeling Experience Forever

Like the Mugen PeriPeri before it, the Endless Banana' from Epoch is the latest in the growing Japanese market for "infinite toys"—devices that allow users to enjoy mundane, but strangely thrilling experiences over and over again. In addition to simulating the feel of a banana as it is peeled, the toy also features the voice of an actress named Saki Fujita. Apparently, her task was to make the "sound" of a peeling banana—whatever the hell that is. Unfortunately, finding out is not going to be an easy task. As far as anyone can tell these are a Japan-only release. [kilian-nakamura]