Endless Banana: Enjoy the Soothing Banana-Peeling Experience Forever

Like the Mugen PeriPeri before it, the Endless Banana' from Epoch is the latest in the growing Japanese market for "infinite toys"—devices that allow users to enjoy mundane, but strangely thrilling experiences over and over again. In addition to simulating the feel of a banana as it is peeled, the toy also features the voice of an actress named Saki Fujita. Apparently, her task was to make the "sound" of a peeling banana—whatever the hell that is. Unfortunately, finding out is not going to be an easy task. As far as anyone can tell these are a Japan-only release. [kilian-nakamura]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

