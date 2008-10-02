How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Elvis Comes Back from Dead to Prove RFID Passports Lack Security

Hackers have discovered techniques to make backups of RFID passports as well as bypass ePassport RFID authentication at airport passport scanners. Their method, which is publicly available, includes software to design custom identities and convinces scanners to accept fully fabricated RFID chips—neither of which trigger any sort of alarm with "security." And in this clip, Elvis comes back from the dead to scan his passport at an airport to prove it.

From the group responsible:

Regardless how good the intention of the government might have been, the facts are that tested implementations of the ePassports Inspection System are not secure.

ePassports give us a false sense of security: We are made to believe that they make use more secure. I'm afraid that's not true: current ePassport implementations don't add security at all.

But now that the security loopholes have been demonstrated, we can't possibly keep using ePassports. Err...right guys? [THC Blog via Slashdot]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles