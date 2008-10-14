Elmo Live Video Review (Verdict: Buy If You Love Your Children)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yesterday marked the arrival of Elmo Live, the rapping, dancing and storytelling animatronic doll that'll be burning up retail this holiday season, Great Depression or not. We got one of the little guys, and thoroughly evaluated his MC skills, jokes and hugging ability. He's a fun little dude, at least for a short while. Watch this video review before you "decide" to succumb to the will of your kids and invest whatever cash you still have in Elmo Live.

Elmo has four touch-sensitive spots—his foot, stomach, back and nose—and he does different things depending on where you press. Here's some of the funny things he does when you touch his nose, such as sneezing and playing the "got your nose" game:

The little red monster is at his animatronic best when he is telling a story: He sits, stands, opens his mouth and flails his arms all around. It's a shame he only has two stories to tell.

It's good to see that Elmo still raps, and his instant classic "Elmo's Gotta Get On Up" is as head-bobbing as ever—especially when he's wearing some bling from our personal collection. When you touch his back, he says all kinds of creepy lovable things like asking for hugs or to scratch his itch. In fact, Elmo can get downright clingy.

So is he worth the $US60 list price—or more realistically, the hundreds of dollars you'll spend buying him on eBay when supplies run out? He's not as cuddly and interactive as previous Elmos; you mostly have to sit back after touching him and let him do his thing. Despite all that you see here, I actually grew bored of him fairly fast. Worst of all, as you can hear, his motors are as loud as his voice, which detracts from the fun in a big way.

On the flipside, most of the kids on Good Morning America went nuts for the furball. I'm no Dr. Spock, but my theory is, if you love your kids and don't want them reliving their failed childhood in psychotherapy forty years from now, you really ought to buy this thing. [Fisher-Price Elmo Live]

